PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)— Families living in flood prone areas of Pinellas County spend Tuesday morning preparing for the possibility of storms.

Dunedin homeowner Todd Richardson filled sandbags at Highlander Park. “You just want to be prepared because if you’re not prepared you could be in trouble,” he said.

Richardson said cutting loose tree limbs and clearing yard debris was also on his pre-storm prep list.

“You’ve got an investment in a home and you’ve got money in it, time and effort and you want to protect it,” he added.

Neighbors living in Shore Acres regularly have to protect their houses from floodwaters. Video captured during previous storms shows submerged streets and houses.

“We got 9 inches of water in our house during the hurricane. Last week, there was a small storm and the water was close to our front door.”

Chadwick said some of her neighbors opted to elevate their houses to avoid future issues.

On Tuesday, all recovery work was put on hold to prepare for the possible impacts from the impending arrival of a severe line of storms.

“This has been a lot of storms in a row. We’ve never had like this happen before where its been one after the other so frequently,” Lydia Kutz said.

Multiple cities opened sandbag locations in the days leading up to the storms. Homeowners filled bags in Dunedin, Gulfport and St. Petersburg.

“You think about all the stuff that’s happened to all the other cities,” said Richardson. “It just goes through your head. You’re so close to the coast, anything could happen.”