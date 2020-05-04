Pinellas County beaches reopen to the public

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County beaches officially reopened to the public Monday morning at 7 a.m.

Groups will be limited to no more than 10 people and will need to stay six feet away from other groups of people.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtierie said there will be more than 250 deputies present from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day from Tarpon Springs down to Fort Desoto. Gualtieri said there are 213 beach access points and they will all be monitored by a uniformed deputy.

There will be additional foot patrol on the beaches, Gualtieri added, and an additional 30 or more deputies on ATVs patrolling the beaches. In addition to land patrol, law enforcement is going to have nine marine unit boats on the water to patrol the intercoastal waterways and the Gulf of Mexico with special attention to Clearwater pass and Johns Pass. They will also have regular helicopter patrols to help gauge beach density and compliance.

There will be more than 1,000 signs posted to remind of the social distancing requirements.

Gualtieri said anyone not following the rules will be asked to leave the beach.

“We’re going to have an unprecedented number of law enforcement officers to make sure everyone is safe, healthy and has a great time on the Pinellas beaches as we reopen the beaches and businesses within the beach community,” he said.

Sheriff Gualtieri said enforcement will continue at least through Mother’s Day weekend.

Businesses will also be reopening Monday, as phase one of of the plan to reopen Florida begins.

“I’ve been paying my employees with my social security check,” said Joe Nuzzo, who owns Suncoast Surf Shop in Treasure Island.

Nuzzo said the pandemic has been tough for him and his employees. He’s excited for the beaches and business to reopen, but he also hopes people remain cautious and safe.

“The only concern I have is everybody is going to be too lackadaisical,” Nuzzo said. “It’s serious. One of my best friends died from that so I’m not ready to see, I’m not willing to make money so people can die.”

Nuzzo plans to only let two customers enter the store at a time, among other precautions.

“We’re going to leave the door open,” he said. “In other words, people won’t have to touch anything as they walk in the store. We got somebody that’s going to greet them and they’re going to spray themselves with sanitizer.”

“Our stores are being all sanitized,” boutique owner Elizabeth Nowack said. “We will be allowing like one customer at the same time. So we have masks that will be available for the customers if they would like to have one.”

Nowack owns two boutiques, both called “Elizabeth’s Boutique,” near the beaches.

Nowack said she does not expect a rush of tourists and is instead asking locals to come support small businesses.

“It has been just absolutely horrible,” Nowack said in tears. “Both stores are on the beach. The hotels are empty. The resorts are empty. So the tourism is not going to be happening any time soon. So the only customers that we can hope for is going to be our local customers.”

