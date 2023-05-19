PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A beach in Pinellas County was ranked one of the top secret beaches families want to visit this year, according to a Family Destinations Guide survey.

Shell Key Preserve is located near Tierra Verde and the north end of Fort DeSoto Park. Family Destinations Guide describes their No. 2 pick as “a beautiful and secluded stretch of pristine white sand, bordered by clear turquoise waters and lush vegetation.”

There is no development on Shell Key (including restrooms) and it’s only accessible by boat, which means visitors get the rare opportunity to experience an untouched Florida beach. Beachgoers are free to pull their own boat up to the shore or take a ferry from a Fort DeSoto boat ramp.

The island is perfect for nature lovers, as it is an important nesting ground for wildlife like sea turtles and shorebirds. Human activity is restricted to the northern and southern ends of Shell Key, which leaves a “central core area for conservation,” according to the Pinellas County parks website.

Camping is allowed on the island, but visitors need to obtain a permit before pitching their tents. Campfires are not allowed during sea turtle nesting season, which runs from May 1 to Oct. 31. Dogs and alcohol are forbidden from the preserve.

“Visitors can enjoy swimming, sunbathing, or simply strolling along the shore, taking in the breathtaking scenery and listening to the sound of the waves,” Family Destinations Guide wrote.