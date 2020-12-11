Pinellas County announces webinar to help families with Eta storm damage

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In recent weeks, News Channel 8 has done multiple stories about families still struggling with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta.

The Pinellas County Emergency Management Division recently announced a new push to help.

County leaders are hosting an online conversation Tuesday called “Flooding: Face, Fiction, and FEMA”. They are inviting anyone impacted by Tropical Storm Eta to join.

In a release, Pinellas County officials say they realize many are currently facing issues with insurance, uninhabitable homes, and questions about disaster assistance.

The webinar will be held Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

County officials ask that you register in advance for the webinar. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing more information about the event.

Screenshot of the registration site, click link above to register.

For more information, call Pinellas County Emergency Management at 727-464-3634 or email ema@pinellascounty.org.

