Related video above: Missing Tampa dog that captivated social media reunited with owner
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Animal Services are offering free adoptions as they gear up to undergo a “major” renovation.
Due to the renovation, which will add air conditioning and strengthen buildings to withstand a Category 4 storm, the shelter will have a reduced capacity to home dogs for the monthslong project.
According to PCAS, the construction will reduce the shelter’s capacity by two-thirds throughout the renovation.
Free dog adoptions will kickoff on Monday and last through the end of construction.
“Animal Services needs the public’s help to adopt and foster animals,” a press release said.
Anyone wanting to adopt a dog can visit the Pinellas County Animal Services located at 12450 Ulmerton Road in Largo.