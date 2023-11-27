Related video above: Missing Tampa dog that captivated social media reunited with owner

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Animal Services are offering free adoptions as they gear up to undergo a “major” renovation.

Due to the renovation, which will add air conditioning and strengthen buildings to withstand a Category 4 storm, the shelter will have a reduced capacity to home dogs for the monthslong project.

According to PCAS, the construction will reduce the shelter’s capacity by two-thirds throughout the renovation.

Free dog adoptions will kickoff on Monday and last through the end of construction.

“Animal Services needs the public’s help to adopt and foster animals,” a press release said.

Anyone wanting to adopt a dog can visit the Pinellas County Animal Services located at 12450 Ulmerton Road in Largo.