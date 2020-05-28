Pinellas County allows playgrounds to reopen, lifts restrictions on beaches, pools

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)— Pinellas County is lifting its restrictions on beaches and pools and reopening in playgrounds on Monday.

The Board of County Commissioners voted Thursday to extend its local state of emergency to June 6 and let playgrounds reopen next week with strong social distancing and safety reminders. Parents and caregivers are strongly encouraged to bring hand sanitizer or sanitizing wipes with them. Childcare facilities can resume their regular playground capacity and operations today.

The county also lifted social distancing restrictions on beaches, effective immediately, but visitors are strongly encouraged to continue practing social distancing.

Hotel and motel pools can operate at full capacity starting Monday. But pools at apartments, condominiums and HOAs must wait until June 1.

The county says its new rules align with CDC guidance regarding social distancing, disinfection and other practices that help slow the spread of COVID-19.

