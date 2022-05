PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An employee with the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board was arrested Wednesday on public corruption charges, according to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

Deputies said 39-year-old Andrea Wagner, who worked as an investigator for the PCCLB, resigned after an investigation found she was willing to “turn a blind eye” towards general contractor Credence Real Estate in exchange for money.

This is a developing story.