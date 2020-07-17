With hospitals overhwelmed, Pinellas commissioners worried about schools reopening

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County commissioners are expressing concerns over schools reopening as hospitals become overwhelmed.

At the County Commission meeting Thursday, Commissioner Ken Welch said he’s concerned the re-opening of traditional schools may be coming at a bad time. He said with 100,000 Pinellas County students, if only half go back, that’s still 50,000 students.

“That could be a huge stressor,” he said. “If our hospitals are already overwhelmed, is this going to be the event that puts up over?”

Meanwhile, Pinellas County’s Emergency Medical Directors Dr. Angus Jameson says he doesn’t know how much more hospital staff can handle.

“Your healthcare workers are exhausted,” said Dr. Jameson. “They’ve been at it for months. It’s incredibly hard to care for patients with COVID. To strap on the mask, eye protection, and to walk in the room day after day. It’s exhausting,” said Dr. Jameson.

Parents have until July 27 to decide if they want their children to return to the classroom. For more information click here.

