Pinellas Co. woman finally gets results after months of electric tricycle frustration

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Laurie Afonso couldn’t be happier. She finally has a resolution to her problem after contacting 8 on Your Side.

Seven months ago she purchased an electric three-wheel tricycle from a company called Spinlife. The bike is manufactured by a company called e-wheels. After receiving the bike, she found it was difficult for her to get on and impossible for her to pedal.

Laurie Afonso demonstrates how difficult it is for her to get on the three wheeled bicycle.

After several months went by, she contacted the companies asking about returning it.

“They say it was it was already out of warranty and I have to take care of my mom,” said Afonso. “I don’t have time to use this and stuff.”

Since caring for her 92-year old mother is all-consuming, she figured she would just sell the trike outright and recoup some of her money.

She took out an ad and the first person to came to look at it had the same issues that she did.

“As soon as he sat in it, as soon as he went to go he said, I can’t do this,” said Afonso.

Not knowing who to turn to, she contacted 8 On Your Side. “I said, okay, I told them I’m going to call 8 On Your Side and see if they can help me,” said Afonso. “And after that they started listening to me.”

The company emailed a statement saying:

“Given that the customer has owned this product for more than 7 months, the return policy is long expired. Regardless, Ewheels and Spinlife have agreed to make an exception and allow for return of this trike. Spinlife will be reaching out to the customer directly today to discuss and coordinate return.”

Afonso couldn’t be happier.

“I’m so glad that you guys called me right back.” I mean the next day you were calling me and I’m like woo!” said Afonso. “I can’t believe you guys are calling me.”