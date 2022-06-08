PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County woman is accused of using a stolen U-Haul to deliver packages.

Victoria Davis, 29, of Tampa, was arrested in Pinellas on Tuesday.

Davis was stopped in the vehicle by authorities off East Spruce Street because the vehicle was reported stolen out of Hillsborough County.

Davis was the only one in the vehicle and said she knew the vehicle was not returned within the rental agreement, but did know the vehicle was reported stolen.

According to an arrest affidavit, Davis said she was using the vehicle to deliver packages for Laser Ship.

She is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.