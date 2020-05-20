Breaking News
Pinellas Co. vacation rentals permitted to reopen with restrictions

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County has received approval from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation for short-term rentals to resume accepting
reservations and check-ins for vacation rentals, effective immediately.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said vacation rentals could resume under “full Phase I” of his COVID-19 recovery plan, which took effect Monday, but counties first had to have a safety plan approved by the state.

Pinellas County Administrator Barry A. Burton pointed out that tourism supported more than 100,000 jobs and contributed more than $9 billion to the local economy in 2019, and the diversity of lodging is important to bring back employment and visitors.

Property owners and managers will receive a copy of the plan outlining safety and sanitation measures that must be followed to reopen as reservations from areas identified by Gov. DeSantis as high risk must be for periods longer than the required quarantine period.

Guests must be advised to practice CDC-recommended social distancing, and public seating must be situated, and common areas marked, to facilitate separation.

For a full list of requirements residents and business can click here.

