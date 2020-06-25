Pinellas Co. schools announce several graduation time changes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The start time of two Pinellas County high school graduation ceremonies have changed.

Countryside High School’s graduation will now go from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Lakewood High School’s graduation will go from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Below is the finalized graduation schedule for alternative schools in the county:

  • Bayside High: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in the Largo High auditorium
  • Pinellas Virtual School: 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in the Largo High auditorium
  • Pinellas Gulf Coast: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Largo High auditorium
  • Lealman Innovation: 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in the Lakewood High auditorium
  • Disston Academy: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Lakewood High auditorium

