Pinellas Co. school leaders host virtual town hall ahead of school year delay meeting

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Dr. Christy Foust is concerned. As a high school science teacher, she’s concerned about what the classroom will look like and what type of danger she will be putting herself in?

“We’re ultimately talking about people’s lives,” said Dr. Foust. “Since I teach high school, just the mixing of the classrooms. You have this set of kids first period, then another set of kids second period. You know having the teachers, having us interact with hundreds of people a day.”

On Wednesday night, the school district held a virtual town hall meeting on Facebook, hoping to address some questions and concerns surrounding school resuming.

School board member Carol Cook told viewers she and other district leaders are doing what they can to answer every email they receive.

“We have received hundreds of emails,” said Cook. “And we’re doing the best as board members to get back with everyone that has sent in.”

Unfortunately, some questions can’t be answered just yet. Sara O’Toole is the Managing Officer of School Health Services.

“The natural question that we’ve been getting a lot of is what will happen, will my child have to quarantine if there is a positive case in the classroom?” O’Toole told the panel. “The answer to that is there is no one size fits all answer. “

School Superintendent Dr. Michael Grego is proposing delaying the start of school two weeks to August 24. School board members will vote on the proposal during their meeting on July 28.

Dr. Grego believes delaying the start is the right thing to do, given the current circumstances.

“This is a fluid issue. Lets not get too ahead of ourselves, but lets understand that we may perhaps have to pivot,” said Dr. Grego. “As we get closer to that we’re going to have to pivot again and make an informed decision. “

And, while Wednesday evening’s virtual town hall meeting only lasted an hour, Dr. Grego reminds parents and others with questions or concerns, the district is all ears.

“On our website we have an app, a very powerful app called lets talk,” said Dr. Grego. “And we’re answering hundreds of questions a day so one of the things I want to emphasize to your viewers … it’s not a single town hall and then no opportunity for questions. “

Dr. Foust wishes district leaders would think about an all on-line alternative for the time being. She just doesn’t feel the brick and mortar route is the way to go.

“From my perspective, after lunch, after lunch we’re all done. You’ve got to take your mask off during lunch,” said Dr. Foust. “Now all of that contaminated air is going to be out there. It’s circulating in the air conditioning and things. So I think it’s an apt analogy, but also very troublesome. “

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: