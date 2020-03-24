Pinellas schools distributing thousands of laptops for online learning during coronavirus pandemic

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Schools is checking out laptops on Tuesday to students in need of the online learning devices during the education transition amidst coronavirus.

The district expects to check out between 15,000 and 20,000 devices over the two-day distribution period. The distribution on Tuesday is at Campbell Park Elementary from 11 a.m. to noon.

The district released a statement ahead of the event that said in part:

While the district has a comprehensive digital learning plan in place to begin March 30, we realize not all students have the digital resources at home. In an effort to assure all students are academically successful, Pinellas County Schools will be distributing laptops and tablets to students who need one beginning Tuesday morning. We’ve asked families needing a digital device to stop by their child’s school on Tuesday or Wednesday. The hours will vary from school to school and depending on grade level. Principals will send each family today an email/school communication with details on how to check-out a device.”

Isabel Mascareñas, Pinellas Co. School District Public Information Officer

The district said Spectrum is offering free Wi-Fi to students and teachers for up to 60 days. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395.

District officials also said all installation fees will be waived for new student and teacher households. Wi-Fi hotspots across Spectrum’s footprint will also be available for public use.

