Pinellas Co. man busted for identity theft at motorcycle shop

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man is accused of trying to buy two motorcycles with a fake ID.

Pinellas Park police arrested 42-year-old Chad Dubois Friday night at Moramota Motorcycle Dealership.

Andrew Mora, the owner of the dealership, said Dubois was determined to buy the bikes, not thinking twice about the $20,000 price tag.

“He seemed a little bit odd in terms of his mannerisms and the way he was acting in general,” Mora said.

Mora said the final straw was when it was time to fill out the financial application.

“If it wasn’t for the fake ID and our finance managers being on par we wouldn’t have caught it,” Mora said.

He immediately called the police.

“I felt shocked initially. A bit of anger, because he was inside of my dealership and I have employees here trying to make a living and at that moment I knew I had to act,” said Mora.

His team distracted Dubois to keep him in the store.

“Going through the process of getting him excited about the bike he was potentially buying and then we brought him over in the parts department and we started fitting him for helmets,” Mora said.

His sales team member even took this picture to celebrate the fake purchase. Mora said they were able to keep him inside until Pinellas Park police showed up.

“It wasn’t until we gave the police the actual phone number of the legitimate victim. At that point, he kind of shrugged his shoulders. He took a big deep breath. He knew everything at that point was over,” he said.

Pinellas County court documents show that Dubois is accused of making several other purchases around Pinellas County using two different identities.

He is facing several charges including fraudulent use of a credit card and obtaining property by false personation.