Pinellas Co. leaders release details on multi-million dollar rapid bus transit system grant

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 is learning new details about a multi-million dollar transportation construction plan to connect downtown St. Petersburg to Pinellas County beaches.

On Friday morning, county officials said this is the bay area’s first Bus Rapid Transit project, also known as the BRT. The total cost of the project is just over $43 million, the $21.8 million grant would go towards that.

Supporters said it’s a way to reduce the number of cars at beaches, but those opposed say our beaches are already crowded enough.

The goal of the 20-mile roundtrip route is to better connect Downtown St. Pete to surrounding beaches.

The plan is for it to have 31 stations, with buses coming every 15 or 30 minutes and to have them running from 6 a.m. to midnight.









“[This is] long-awaited, and much needed,” said Mayor Rick Kriseman in reaction to President Donald Trump’s tweet announcing the move Thursday night.

Officials said the BRT line will feature semi-dedicated lanes, limited stops, and safety enhancements for riders including level boarding platforms and ADA compliant crosswalks. It is primarily expected to run along 1st Avenue North and South.

