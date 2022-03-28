PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — An alleged porch pirate was caught by the home’s owner and arrested, according to police.

Pinellas Park police said 42-year-old Nelson Borrero rode his bike up to a house on 63rd Way North and took an Amazon box sitting near the front door. The box had a women’s wrist watch band worth $14.54 inside it.

Borrero then went into the garage, according to police, where the home owner confronted him.

Borrero got back on his bike and rode away. Police were able to find Berrero, where they took him into custody.

His bond is set at $10,000.