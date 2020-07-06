Pinellas Co. graduations starting tomorrow, some not happy with style of ceremonies

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – On Tuesday, Pinellas County highschoolers are graduating at Spectrum Field in Clearwater. While some counties, like Hillsborough, canceled their ceremonies completely, Pinellas County school leaders say they have a plan in place to safely celebrate their seniors.

However, some seniors News Channel 8 spoke with aren’t thrilled with the idea.

Pinellas County school leaders recently released a video for parents and students to know about the health and safety protocols for the graduation ceremonies for all 16 high schools. The ceremonies will take place between 7 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7 through Friday, July 10.

News Channel 8’s Christine McLarty spoke with one senior, George Hages, who wasn’t originally planning on attending graduation but changed his mind due to family pressures.







Hages shared with WFLA that he is heartbroken that he had to tell his brother he couldn’t come and had to ask his grandparents to choose which one wanted to attend the ceremony in person because he is only allowed four guests at the ceremony.

Hages said he’s thankful graduation is happening but disappointed with the way it’s happening.

Below is the full schedule of Pinellas County graduations:

Tuesday, July 7 Tarpon Springs High School – 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Pinellas Park High School – 9:30 a.m. to noon Countryside High School – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Osceola High School – 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8 Seminole High School – 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. East Lake High School – 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lakewood High School – 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Clearwater High School – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 9 Boca Ciega High School – 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. St. Petersburg High School – 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Northeast High School – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Palm Harbor High School – 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 10 Gibbs High School – 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Largo High School – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dixie High School – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dunedin High School – 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.



