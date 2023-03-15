ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – On Wednesday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office issued a Purple Alert for a missing endangered 19-year-old woman after she was last seen last year.

Detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide unit said Charlesetta Grau, 19, was last seen at 4125 Park Street N, unincorporated St. Petersburg, in September 2022.

Grau is described as a white female. Police said she is 5 feet 3 inches tall and has a small build.

According to officials, it’s unknown what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective C. Persaud at 727-582-6483.