Pinellas Co. commissioners extend local state of emergency, clarify testing requirements for residents

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In Thursday’s Pinellas County commissioners meeting there was discussion to clarify where residents can get tested for COVID-19 and the requirements they must meet per testing site.

According to the county spokesperson, you do not have to have symptoms to be tested at any of the following sites. The Community Health Centers of Pinellas sites are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The CHC highly recommends scheduling an appointment, however, same-day walk-ins and drive-ups are accepted. To make an appointment, call 727-824-8181.

Locations for the CHC sites:

707 East Druid Road, Clearwater, Florida 33756

7550 43rd Street North, Pinellas Park, Florida 33781

1344 22nd Street South, St. Petersburg, Florida 33712 (Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center)

5175 45th St N, St. Petersburg, Florida 33714

For the Pinellas County Department of Health testing sites, their spokesperson said it is strongly encouraged that you have symptoms before trying to get tested at any of the following locations. You can call 727-824-6900 for more information.

Locations for the DOH sites:

310 N. Myrtle Ave. Clearwater, Florida 33755

8751 Ulmerton Rd. Largo, Florida 33771

205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N. St. Petersburg, Florida 33701

Lastly, for Baycare testing sites, you are required to have symptoms before getting tested.

Baycare Site:

900 Carillon Pkwy #106, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716

Also during the meeting, the Pinellas County commission extended the local state of emergency through May 22 and discussed a transition plan to restore certain county public-functions and public meetings.

For more information on the county’s COVID-19 response, visit covid19.pinellascounty.org/.

