Pinellas Co. child protective investigator accused of falsifying records

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A former child protective investigator with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is behind bars after deputies say she falsified official records.

According to detectives, Taylor Martin, 26, allegedly fabricated interviews with neighbors on three separate cases being investigated by the department.

During the follow-up investigations conducted by Child Protection

Investigators, it was verified that none of the children involved in these

investigations suffered harm due to the misconduct by Martin.

After being questioned by detectives Martin admitted to falsifying the records.

Martin was terminated and charged with three felony counts of Falsifying Records.

An investigation is ongoing.