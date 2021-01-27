Pinellas Co. beach hotels, resorts hoping for business during Super Bowl weekend

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Hotels and businesses in Pinellas County are hoping to benefit from the Super Bowl LV being hosted in Tampa.

Steve Hayes, President and CEO of Visit St. Pete Clearwater tells 8 On Your Side even though this isn’t how they expected the super bowl would take place, during a pandemic and with limited fans; he thinks people will still come for the experience.

“It’s a chance to have a shot in the arm in our recovery,” said President and CEO of Visit St. Pete Clearwater Steve Hayes.

8 On Your Side also spoke with Todd Gehrke from The Don CeSar, who said it’s upsetting they won’t get the business they originally expected.

“For us, it is a little heartbreaking just to not have that demand that we were expecting a year ago for this big upcoming event especially when your home team is in the event itself, said Todd Gehrke, Director of Sales and Marketing at The Don CeSar.

But he remains hopeful for Super Bowl weekend.

“We are estimating for good occupancy. We are hoping to be filled for the weekend certainly with some other special events taking place as well,” added Gehrke.

The President and CEO of Visit St. Pete Clearwater is hoping the visibility of the Tampa Bay area receives during the Super Bowl will have a long term impact.