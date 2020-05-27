Pinellas child drenched in sweat after being left in hot SUV with dog, deputies say

This booking photo shows Jessica Lynn Dunn after a 2017 arrest for disorderly intoxication and obstructing or resisting an officer without violence. (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg woman is accused of leaving a child and a dog in a hot SUV while she trespassed on someone else’s property in Indian Rocks Beach.

According to an affidavit, the incident happened Tuesday in the area of 3rd Avenue and Gulf Boulevard. The child’s age was not disclosed.

Deputies said the woman, identified as 39-year-old Jessica Lynn Dunn, parked her car across the street from the property and left the child and the dog in the SUV “for an extended period of time” while she was trespassing.

The report did not mention whether the doors were locked, but said the windows were up and the air conditioning was off. The temperature reached 88 degrees in Indian Rocks Beach on Tuesday with a heat index in the mid-90s, the affidavit stated. The child had no water, and only a bag of chips as a snack, deputies said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene and found the child covered in sweat.

“The child upon exiting the vehicle was physically shaken and scared,” the affidavit said.

The child was treated and released at the scene. Information on the dog’s condition was not immediately available.

Dunn was located a short time later. Deputies said she was under the influence of an unknown narcotic or alcohol and had to be taken to the hospital.

She faces charges of child abuse, animal cruelty and possession of a controlled substance.

Her booking information was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES: