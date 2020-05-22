Pinellas beach capacity dashboard to go back online ahead of holiday weekend

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla (WFLA) – Clearwater leaders are preparing for a busy holiday weekend and expect the beach to reach capacity.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is launching their beach capacity dashboard starting today at 1 p.m. The dashboard will be live through Memorial Day weekend.

The Beach Capacity Dashboard will let you know which beaches, bridges, and parking lots are open in Pinellas County.

Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter tells 8 On Your Side they expect large crowds, many expected to come from the hotels along the beach.

“These last two weekends as we first opened we had minimal hotel occupancy. That is continuing to grow and into Memorial Day weekend that will be a big factor. We will expect a lot of the patrons at the hotels who will want to come to the beaches,” said Chief Dan Slaughter.

To access the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Beach Capacity Dashboard, click here.

LATEST STORIES: