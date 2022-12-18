PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Ten law enforcement agencies ramped up their presence on Pinellas County streets as part of a “DUI wolf pack” operation on Saturday night.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the operation was dedicated to Deputy Michael Magli, who was killed by a drunk driver in February 2021. He spent eight years with the sheriff’s office as part of the patrol operations bureau.

Between the hours of 7:00 p.m. Saturday and 5:00 a.m. Sunday, law enforcement issued over 200 citations and 69 criminal charges. Over half of the criminal citations were for driving under the influence.

The agencies also issued 75 speeding tickets, as well as 39 non-moving and 39 moving violations.

Here is the full list of criminal charges and citations:

DUI’s – 38

Felony Drug Arrest – 6

Misdemeanor Drug Arrest – 4

Warrants – 3

DWLSR Arrest – 4

Other Misdemeanor Arrest – 6

Other Felony Arrest – 5

False Name to LEO – 1

Total Charges – 69

DWLSR – 17

No Insurance – 4

Speeding Tickets – 75

Open Containers – 8

Non-Moving Violations – 39

Moving Violations – 39

DUI Citations – 37

Total Citations – 219

Florida Highway Patrol, Gulfport Police Department, Treasure Island Police Department, Indian Shores Police Department, Largo Police Department, Pinellas Park Police Department, St. Petersburg Police Department, Clearwater Police Department, and Tarpon Springs Police Department assisted Pinellas County deputies with the operation.

“The goal of the Wolf Pack is to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release.