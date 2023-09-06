ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tarpon Springs woman is back behind bars after she was accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from homeowners associations in the Tampa Bay area.

Jamie Fonville, 47, was arrested in June 2022 after she was accused of stealing over $228,000 from three HOAs while working as an accounting manager at First Choice Association Management. Her job duties included managing bank accounts for 58 organizations and issuing checks on their behalf, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

On Tuesday, she was arrested by the sheriff’s office again after she was accused of pocketing over $521,000 in checks and credit card payments from 13 organizations, bringing the total alleged loss to nearly $750,000.

Most of the new charges against Fonville are for crimes that occurred before her June 2022 arrest, but a PCSO arrest report noted that she allegedly made at least two additional fraudulent payments less than two months later.

Here are the new charges against Fonville, including the alleged victims and total loss, according to PCSO:

Scheme to defraud (less than $20,000) – Sept. 2022 Wood Condo IV – $5,754.57 Scheme to defraud ($20,000-$50,00) – Aug. 2021 Braeloch Village HOA – $21,160 Scheme to defraud (less than $20,000) – July 2022 Country Club #1 – $10,278.66 Scheme to defraud ($20,000-$50,000) – Dec. 2019 Highlands of Pasco County HOA – $49,453.92 Scheme to defraud ($20,000-$50,000) – Aug. 2021 Cordova Greens IV HOA – $35,549.26 Scheme to defraud (less than $20,000) – July 2021 Morningside East #1 HOA – $2,734.21 Scheme to defraud ($50,000 or more) – Sept. 2019 The Landings HOA – $63,338.52 Scheme to defraud ($50,000 or more) – July 2021 Pointe Tarpons – $50,194.44 Scheme to defraud (less than $20,000) – Nov. 2021 Bays End HOA – $4,000 Scheme to defraud ($50,000 or more) – Feb. 2021 Port Bellair #2 HOA – $126,578.16 Scheme to defraud ($50,000 or more) – July 2021 Millpond Estates #5 – $130,806.06 Scheme to defraud (less than $20,000) – June 2021 Cobbs Landing HOA – $4,197 Scheme to defraud ($20,000-$50,000) – Nov. 2021 The Bently at Cobbs Landing HOA – $22,388.81

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Fonville used the money to pay for food and other living expenses. In a June 2022 news release, the sheriff’s office alleged she also used the money to pay off credit card debt and buy Tampa Bay Buccaneers tickets.

Fonville is being held at the Pinellas County Jail on a $265,000 bond.