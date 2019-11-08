Pile driving noise near Gateway Expressway project rattles neighbors

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – You might call it the price of progress, but neighbors, are calling the relentless pounding noise, extremely annoying.

Crews are using a pile driver to install a new roadway as part of the Gateway Expressway project.

On the south side of the Bayside Bridge, construction is well underway on the $545 million roadway build-out.

There’s no doubt, it will speed commuters to I-275 when finished in late 2021 but, neighbors are not liking the disturbance.

“It causes headaches. It goes on endlessly. Way past 9, 10 o’clock at night. There’s no need for that,” said Bobbi Sifford.

People in the “Shady Lane Village” mobile home park are paying the price. Their homes are a few hundred feet from the pile driver.

“We’re really close so there’s no need for the pounding to continue all hours of the night,” said Sifford.

8 On Your Side asked FDOT why this has to go on at night. A rep explained lane closures and crane movement requirements require night work, on occasion.

“It’s pretty annoying. It went on all day and all night yesterday,” said Suzanne Bourgault.

Some are taking the pile-driving noise better than others. “I’m already 83 years old. Honey. Nothing bothers me,” said Connie Berent.

8 On Your Side found out the pile driving at the south side of the Bayside Bridge location is projected to be completed by the end of the year.