CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Pier 60 in Clearwater has reopened after it was damaged by Hurricane Idalia, according to city officials.

The pier had some damage to its expansion joints and the bait shop’s storage area, officials said. Repairs have been made to the joints and public-facing areas.

An inspection was completed to ensure the structure was safe, according to city officials. However, there were areas that were identified which need attention to extend the lifespan of the pier.

The pier will intermittently close later in the year to repair the storage area, officials said.