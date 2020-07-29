LIVE NOW /
Piano teacher arrested for child pornography possession

Pinellas County

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Palm Harbor man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

According to an arrest report, deputies received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography.

Detectives say 56-year-old Daniel Henry “Hank” Harrison III admitted to owning a Google account which was connected to numerous images of child pornography.

Harrison has been charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

The sheriff’s office says Harrison works as a piano salesperson and piano teacher. If you feel you have been a victim or know someone who had contact with Harrison or could be a victim, please contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at (727) 582-6200.

