ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A waterspout near the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg caught the attention of one eagle-eyed photographer Sunday afternoon.

News Channel 8 viewer Ed Dyl told WFLA.com he spotted the waterspout Sunday just southeast of Albert Whitted airport.

(Courtesy of Ed Dyl)

“Waterspouts are pretty common for our area, it’s rather easy for the difference in friction as storms move over the water vs over the land can create the initial spin to get a waterspout started,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Rebecca Barry said.

“Waterspouts are typically MUCH weaker than tornadoes and dissipate once they make their way on land.”