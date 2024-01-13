CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman and child are lucky to be alive and uninjured after a tire came off of a car and slammed into their vehicle’s windshield around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Clearwater.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, a vehicle heading southbound on U.S. 19 lost a tire, which bounced over the median and went into a car in the northbound lanes, just north of Drew Street in what they are referring to as a “freak accident.”

Police said the front passenger side is where the car sustained most of the damage from the wheel.

Clearwater Police Department

A woman and her school-aged daughter were in the car that the tire flew into. Thankfully, the child was in the backseat and neither the woman nor the kid was injured.