TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Storms overnight Wednesday into Thursday brought damage to the Tampa Bay area.

Several trees were downed in the Clearwater area, and cars and structures could be seen with damage in the area of Eldorado Avenue and Bay Esplanade.

One home in the North Beach area of Clearwater sustained significant damage. Officials said an elderly woman was asleep at the time, however she is safe.

The structure has been deemed unsafe due to exposed wiring and a structural issues, officials said.

