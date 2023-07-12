PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Guns, duct tape, a paralytic agent, and $280,000 in cash were among the items found inside a Toyota Corolla belonging to the plastic surgeon accused of murdering Largo attorney Steven Cozzi.

Documents obtained by WFLA revealed the extensive list of evidence recovered from Tomasz Kosowski’s personal car and property. Largo police accused the 44-year-old plastic surgeon of murdering Cozzi after the attorney disappeared from his job at Blanchard Law on March 21, 2023.

While authorities arrested Kosowski days later on March 25, Cozzi’s body was never found.

A search warrant executed on Kosowski’s vehicle revealed $280,000 in cash, ski masks, a black plastic face mask, a Guy Fawkes mask, duct tape, plastic brass knuckles, a stun gun, a Tracfone, multiple firearms, a ballistic vest with “EMS” written on it, patches for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and the Clearwater Police Department, industrial trash bags, a crowbar, and a vial of succinylcholine, a paralytic agent.

(Courtesy of Largo Police Department)

(Courtesy of Largo Police Department)

(Courtesy of Largo Police Department)

(Courtesy of Largo Police Department)

(Courtesy of Largo Police Department)

Investigators also found Kosowski’s Polish Passport and his United States Passport.

A subsequent search of his garage uncovered several license plates from multiple states. Authorities said both of Kosowski’s vehicles were equipped with tag-flipping devices.

“A button wired inside the cabin of both vehicles allowed for the changing of tags while the vehicles were in motion,” documents said.

Authorities also found disposable gloves, Toyota Corolla manuals, gun parts, tactical body armor plates, velcro patches embroidered with “EMS” and “SHERIFF” and a flashing light assembly for a vehicle. Several guns were also found around the garage along with “numerous ammo boxes and a large bowie knife.”

Also located inside the house were over one hundred rifles worth “thousands of dollars.”

On Tuesday, a judge ruled Kosowski would be held without bond, saying he poses a flight risk and a threat to the community.