DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Sharks are coming in close! A drone pilot captured photos of a shark that was eerily close to the Dunedin Causeway Sunday morning.

Drone pilot John Yanchoris said he flies over the Dunedin Causeway and Honeymoon Island ‘pretty often’ and spotted the shark only half a mile from the Causeway!

Courtesy: John Yanchoris

Yanchoris has a YouTube channel where he posts his drone videos.

In the description of his YouTube channel, Yanchoris said he’s a former firefighter who has done drone work for local fire departments, as well as anyone who needs aerial footage of their homes or special events.