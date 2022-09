(Photos by the Pinellas Park Fire Department)

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Ducklings in Pinellas Park were rescued over the weekend after falling through a stormwater grate.

Pinellas Park firefighters from Station 36 were notified and quickly responded to the scene.

They were able to rescue all 10 ducklings from the storm drain.

The fire department shared photos of some firefighters posing with the ducklings on its Facebook page.