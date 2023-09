TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A University of South Florida professor took photos of beaches in Pinellas County both before and after Hurricane Idalia.

Ping Wang, who is a professor in Geosciences that focuses on coastal research, shared the photos of the beach erosion in Pinellas County due to the storm.

Before photos are on the left. After photos are on the right. Use the slider in the middle to compare photos.

Belleair Beach

Courtesy: Ping Wang

Indian Rocks Beach

Courtesy: Ping Wang

Madeira Beach

Courtesy: Ping Wang

Pass-a-Grille Beach

Courtesy: Ping Wang

Sunset Beach