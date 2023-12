PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man in a Kia was spotted driving around Pinellas County with items falling off the roof of his car.

WFLA viewer Rhonda Muscat spotted what appears to be someone’s DIY Santa sleigh, carrying a big load of items on their vehicle.

The Kia was seen riding around 50th Street North and 69th Avenue North in Pinellas Park, according to Muscat.

Credit: Rhonda Muscat

However, Muscat told WFLA that the items falling off the car were causing a “hazardous driving environment.”