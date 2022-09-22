ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a crash involving an ambulance and SUV in St. Petersburg Thursday afternoon.

Officers said the crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue North and 34th Street North when an SUV collided with a Sunstar ambulance. It was not immediately clear if there was a patient on board the ambulance at the time of the crash.

Authorities have yet to release additional details about the crash or injuries. The road was temporarily closed while crews investigated and cleared the scene. As of 1 p.m., the intersection was reopened.