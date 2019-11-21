Phony money passed at yard sale ends with 2 arrests in Largo, search for 3rd suspect underway

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – They’re accused of passing phony money at Largo yard sales. But now, a couple is facing some real jail time.

It happened back in May and June of this year, at the “Down Yonder” mobile home park.

Largo police tell us the crooks used counterfeit 20 dollar bills, 13 times to 10 victims.

“I think that’s fantastic,” said Evelyn Garner, when told of the arrests.

She’s very pleased Keith Miller and Chianna Sobczak are facing felony charges for passing the phony money.

“This is a senior park. None of us have a lot of money. So, we’re all, kind of live social security to social security,” said Garner. She lost $40 to the counterfeiters.

Police say the crooks would use a fake $20, to buy an item for a $1 or $2, then get real money as change.

Evelyn had her items for sale under her carport. 8 On Your Side suggests you do what Evelyn’s friend did.

She found no “Andrew Jackson” watermark when held up to the light.

A counterfeit-detection pen turned the bill brown, instead of yellow. Those are both tell-tale marks of a fake, not to mention the same serial numbers on a number of bills.

8 On Your Side showed Evelyn the mug shots of the two people busted and she recognized both, and remembers seeing a third man.

The third man Ryan Miller is Keith’s dad who is also wanted by Largo Police for doing the same thing.

“I thought it was pretty lousy somebody would do that to us,” said Garner.

According to Largo police, Ryan Miller makes the phony money at his home to support his drug habit.

All three have prior arrests for passing counterfeit bills and Chianna Sobczak has a lengthy arrest report.