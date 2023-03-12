BELLEAIR BLUFFS, Fla. (WFLA) — A minor league baseball player was arrested Saturday after crashing his vehicle while under the influence, according to Pinellas County deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Konnor Ash, a pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies, was seen driving at a high speed westward on the Belleair Causeway at about 8:50 p.m.

Shortly after being spotted, deputies heard Ash crash his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found Ash sitting outside his vehicle, which he had crashed into a speed limit sign and a wall at the intersection of Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive in Belleair Bluffs.

In total, the crash caused $20,000 in damages, according to deputies. Meanwhile, Ash suffered minor injuries but required stitches for his facial wounds, as seen in his booking photo.

Deputies said Ash admitted to driving the vehicle and losing control while also showing signs of impairment “including impairment including bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech, and a distinct odor of alcohol emitting from his breath.”

The player was charged with one count of driving under the influence with property

damage.