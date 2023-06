PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas Park police said a person was stabbed during a drug deal at a Wells Fargo.

Investigators said the person was stabbed at the Wells Fargo located at 7100 US Highway 19.

They were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say if they are looking for a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.