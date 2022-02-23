Person shot in stomach outside St. Pete’s Rush Hour Chicken & Waffles

Pinellas County

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a shooting outside a St. Petersburg restaurant left at least one person with injuries on Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred outside Rush Hour Chicken & Waffles, which is at the Twin Brooks Commons shopping plaza on 2140 34th Street South.

Police said people were arguing inside the restaurant and a fight spilled out into the parking lot.

One person was shot in the stomach. Their current condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made, but there is no danger to the public, police said.

