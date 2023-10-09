ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Investigators are seeking the community’s help in identifying a man who they believe was involved in a downtown shooting.

“We know that he was involved, and we really need to speak with him,” said Yolanda Fernandez with the St. Pete Police Department.

According to Fernandez, a fight between two groups on a sidewalk on 3rd Street North early Saturday morning led to senseless gun violence, resulting in injured bystanders.

“The three people who actually were shot, they were shot in the leg, so it wasn’t as serious, and the people who had other injuries, although they were minor, it’s still pretty scary,” she said.

St. Petersburg residents who frequent the area were shocked to hear the news.

“I’m very surprised, actually. We come out here with our kids, and we never expect anything like that to happen,” said Igor Sirotkin, a St. Pete resident.

“No one wants to go out and have fun on a Friday night and end up at the hospital,” said Susan Flack, a St. Pete resident.

Anyone with information on the person of interest sought by investigators is asked to contact St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD your tip to TIP411.