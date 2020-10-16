Person in wheelchair hit, killed by vehicle in Pinellas Park

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A person in a wheelchair was killed Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Pinellas Park.

The incident occurred in the area of Ulmerton Road and 34th Street North around 12:39 a.m.

The person in the wheelchair was rushed to the hospital and died of their injuries.

It’s unclear if the driver stayed at the site of the crash or whether they are cooperating with the investigation.

The crash has shut down the westbound lanes of Ulmerton Road at 34th Street.

