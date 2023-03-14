CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A person was hurt in a shooting at a surf shop in Clearwater Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Clearwater police officers and Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to a shooting inside the Surf Style store at 315 South Gulfview Boulevard just before 8 p.m.

Officials said one person was taken to a hospital with injuries. Their condition is not known.

No arrests have been made in the case. Officials said there is no threat to the public.

Authorities said the suspect is a young man.

Officials will give an update at around 10 p.m.

