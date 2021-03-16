Person found shot in crashed car dies in Pinellas County; suspect at large

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide after a person was found shot in a crashed vehicle in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of 45th Avenue and 39th Street at about 8 p.m. Monday and noticed a black sedan had crashed into a fence.

Deputies found the person behind the wheel suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

Deputies said the suspect, a light skinned Black or Hispanic male in a black hoodie, fled the scene heading westbound on 45th Avenue North.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Blumberg at 727-582-6779 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.