LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Person found shot in crashed car dies in Pinellas County; suspect at large

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide after a person was found shot in a crashed vehicle in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of 45th Avenue and 39th Street at about 8 p.m. Monday and noticed a black sedan had crashed into a fence.

Deputies found the person behind the wheel suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

Deputies said the suspect, a light skinned Black or Hispanic male in a black hoodie, fled the scene heading westbound on 45th Avenue North.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Blumberg at 727-582-6779 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss