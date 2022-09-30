TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A person was found floating in a body of water located in front of the military memorial area of Largo Central Park, the Largo Police Department said Friday.

Police and Largo Fire Rescue responded to the park on Thursday at 1:55 p.m. after a caller found the body.

The body was removed from the water and officials were not able to locate identification on his person, though he was later identified as Michael Hare, 51.

Police said it is currently not known how long Hare was inside the body of water and it’s not known if the incident is related to Hurricane Ian.

The case is actively being investigated, but no further details were available.