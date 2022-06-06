ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg rescue personnel responded to a home under construction after someone fell off some scaffolding, according to officials.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said the victim fell off the scaffolding into an empty pool. However, the scaffolding did not collapse.

The victim was taken to a Bayfront Medical Center as a trauma alert, according to a fire rescue representative.

OSHA was also notified of the incident, the representative said.

