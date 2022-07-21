ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he travelled to have sex with a teenage girl, who was actually an undercover St. Petersburg police detective.

According to an arrest report, Johnathan Llorens, 39, used the Kik messaging app to send over a dozen sexually explicit texts and a photo of his genitals to the detective, who was posing as a 14-year-old. The report said Llorens made arrangements to meet the girl for sex and when he arrived, St. Petersburg police officers arrested him.

The arrest report said that from July 16 to July 20, Llorens sent 18 explicit texts to the detective, asking if the teenager was a virgin and if she had a gag reflex, and also talking about his fetishes.

“People will call me a pedophile, but I just want to love,” Llorens reportedly said in one of the messages.

Police said Llorens later admitted to sending detectives a photo of his genitals.

Llorens was charged with traveling to meet a minor, use of computer to lure a minor, unlawful use of two way communications device and transmission of harmful material to a minor