Pelican Pub patron explains pain from rash after sitting on bench

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg woman is still in pain after coming down with a severe rash after visiting the Pelican Pub at Jannus Landing and now worries about life-long scarring.

The pub is open, after voluntarily closing for two days to spray for bugs and change the interior.

With a clean bill of health from the health department, the Pelican Pub held a party on Halloween night and is saying good riddance to the benches at the center of the rash issue.

“We’re gonna celebrate its demise tonight. The goal is to at midnight, give out bye-bye bench bombs, a special drink that they’re gonna be making” said Pelican Pub Spokesman, James Judge.

“Why is it a joke? We are we downplaying people’s pain and suffering, emotional trauma?” asked Rachael Renn. Her posts to Facebook started a viral montage of messages.

Renn went to the emergency room after rashes appeared on her legs and arms after sitting on the bench.

She remembers telling the E.R. Tech what happened.

“I went to a bar, I sat on a bench, and the E.R. Tech said, oh did you go to Pelican Pub? I had never said Pelican Pub. She said, we’ve had five other people at least,” said Renn.

More than 80 people on Facebook claim to have the same rash from the same bench however, the pub spokesman isn’t sure if the bench is to blame.

“I have no idea what caused these rashes. I don’t think we’ll ever know” said James Judge.

Renn is convinced. “It’s definitely caused by a chemical. So now I’ve had three doctors tell me that at this point,” she said.

Renn is happy the Pelican Pub did something soon after her post went viral. She thinks they should have acted long before.

The Pelican Pub says they are no longer using a bleach solution to sanitize.